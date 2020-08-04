Hooch tragedy: key player held

CHANDIGARH

04 August 2020 23:55 IST

‘He supplied methanol for deadly brew’

Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta on Tuesday said the State police have arrested a Ludhiana-based paint store owner for triggering the chain of events that ultimately resulted in the death of 111 people.

Mr. Gupta said Rajeev Joshi was nabbed late on Monday evening. He has disclosed that he supplied the three drums of methanol that were used to make the spurious alcohol.

