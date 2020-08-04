Other States

Hooch tragedy: key player held

‘He supplied methanol for deadly brew’

Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta on Tuesday said the State police have arrested a Ludhiana-based paint store owner for triggering the chain of events that ultimately resulted in the death of 111 people.

Mr. Gupta said Rajeev Joshi was nabbed late on Monday evening. He has disclosed that he supplied the three drums of methanol that were used to make the spurious alcohol.

Printable version | Aug 4, 2020

