Hooch kills six in Gujarat

A ‘dry’ State with prohibition, illicit liquor trade thrives in Gujarat’s villages

Six people have died and over a dozen are under treatment after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Gujarat, where liquor consumption is prohibited by the State.

The deaths occurred in a village in Botad district.

Following the incident, the State government has ordered a probe, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police has been set up for it.

The incident has once again exposed the reality of prohibition in the State where illicit liquor trade thrives in villages.

“There is rampant bootlegging of liquor thanks to the nexus of bootleggers and police, and patronage provided by BJP leaders in the State,” senior Congress legislator Amit Chavda said. He also said that “the police regularly take monthly bribes from bootleggers”.

Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who arrived in the State on two-day visit to campaign, also slammed the government for liquor bootlegging in the State. “Prohibition is only on paper in the State. The AAP, if voted to power, would implement prohibition strictly,” he said.

Even BJP leader and prominent Other Backward Class face Alpesh Thakor said the State government had to enforce the prohibition law more strictly. “I would urge the government to enforce the law strictly and stop the illegal flow of liquor in the State, and particularly in the villages,” Mr. Thakor said.