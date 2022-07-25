Gujarat Hooch tragedy | Death toll rises to 18, with dozens still critical

Picture for representation. | Photo Credit: PTI

Illicit liquor trade thrives in villages of ‘dry’ State

Eighteen people have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Gujarat, where the manufacture, sale and consumption of liquor is prohibited by the State.

More than 20 people are under treatment in Botad, Bhavnagar and Ahmedabad hospitals. According to sources, the death toll is likely to go up as many are said to be critical.

The deaths occurred in villages of Ahmedabad and Botad districts of Gujarat. The police have detained several people who were reportedly involved in selling spurious liquor in villages.

Following the incident, the State government has ordered a probe, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police has been set up for it.

The incident has once again exposed the reality of prohibition in the State where illicit liquor trade thrives in villages.

“There is rampant bootlegging of liquor thanks to the nexus of bootleggers and the police, and patronage provided by BJP leaders in the State,” senior Congress legislator Amit Chavda said. He also said that “the police regularly take monthly bribes from bootleggers”.

Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who arrived in the State on two-day visit to campaign, also slammed the government for bootlegging in the State. “Prohibition is only on paper in the State. The AAP, if voted to power, will implement prohibition strictly,” he said.

Even BJP leader and prominent Other Backward Class face Alpesh Thakor said the State government had to enforce the prohibition more strictly. “I would urge the government to enforce the law strictly and stop the illegal flow of liquor in the State, particularly in the villages,” Mr. Thakor said.