Hooch claims five lives in Bihar's Saran district

December 14, 2022 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Patna

MLAs of the Opposition BJP staged a demonstration outside the Assembly, blaming the "nexus" between police and illicit liquor traders for the deaths

PTI

Family members and relatives of people, who died after consuming allegedly spurious liquor mourn near their mortal remains, at Ishuapur police station area in Bihar’s Saran district, on December 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Five people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Saran district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened in the Ishuapur police station area, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people consumed liquor till late on Tuesday at a local joint, and fell ill after returning home, they added.

Eventually, five people died while two others were admitted to a hospital, police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

An investigation was started, they said.

Also Read | Nitish should reconsider prohibition, call all-party meet: Giriraj Singh

Protesting over the incident, MLAs of the Opposition BJP staged a demonstration outside the Assembly, blaming the "nexus" between police and illicit liquor traders for the deaths.

"We have always supported the ban on liquor, even when it was introduced while we were in opposition. But its implementation has been a complete failure," said former deputy chief minister Tarkishor Prasad.

Sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bihar

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US