  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Semifinal: African trailblazer Morocco eyes history against defending champion France

Hooch claims five lives in Bihar's Saran district

MLAs of the Opposition BJP staged a demonstration outside the Assembly, blaming the "nexus" between police and illicit liquor traders for the deaths

December 14, 2022 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Patna

PTI
Family members and relatives of people, who died after consuming allegedly spurious liquor mourn near their mortal remains, at Ishuapur police station area in Bihar’s Saran district, on December 14, 2022.

Family members and relatives of people, who died after consuming allegedly spurious liquor mourn near their mortal remains, at Ishuapur police station area in Bihar’s Saran district, on December 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Five people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Saran district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened in the Ishuapur police station area, they said.

Some people consumed liquor till late on Tuesday at a local joint, and fell ill after returning home, they added.

Eventually, five people died while two others were admitted to a hospital, police said.

An investigation was started, they said.

Also Read | Nitish should reconsider prohibition, call all-party meet: Giriraj Singh

Protesting over the incident, MLAs of the Opposition BJP staged a demonstration outside the Assembly, blaming the "nexus" between police and illicit liquor traders for the deaths.

"We have always supported the ban on liquor, even when it was introduced while we were in opposition. But its implementation has been a complete failure," said former deputy chief minister Tarkishor Prasad.

Sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

Related Topics

Bihar

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.