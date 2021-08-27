Hooch case: 9 policemen suspended

Agra (U.P.)

27 August 2021 01:33 IST

Nine policemen have been suspended following the death of 10 people due to the consumption of suspected spurious liquor in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police officers said on Thursday.

Police have confirmed that four people died after consuming spurious liquor and said investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the death of six others.

“Nine police personnel, including three SHOs and six constables, have been suspended over the incident. We have also sent a recommendation for action against the guilty excise officers and the policemen to the government,” Additional Director General of Police, Agra, Rajeev Krishna said.

Advertising

Advertising