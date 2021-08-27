Other States

Hooch case: 9 policemen suspended

Nine policemen have been suspended following the death of 10 people due to the consumption of suspected spurious liquor in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police officers said on Thursday.

Police have confirmed that four people died after consuming spurious liquor and said investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the death of six others.

“Nine police personnel, including three SHOs and six constables, have been suspended over the incident. We have also sent a recommendation for action against the guilty excise officers and the policemen to the government,” Additional Director General of Police, Agra, Rajeev Krishna said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 27, 2021 1:33:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/hooch-case-9-policemen-suspended/article36129879.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY