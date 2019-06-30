Honorarium reduction to U.P. school teachers a betrayal, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Terming it a betrayal, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government for reportedly reducing the honorarium paid to school instructors.

Quoting a media report about the reduction in honorarium paid to 30,000 junior school instructors from ₹8,470 a month to ₹7,000, she accused the BJP government in the State of committing atrocities on them.

Ms. Vadra, Congress general secretary in charge of party affairs in eastern Uttar Pradesh, said that far from fulfilling its promise of paying ₹17,000 a month, the government had reduced the honorarium.

In a tweet written in Hindi, she asked whether the government had any answer for the “betrayal” of instructors.

Her tweet came a day after she attacked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the law and order situation in the State. In a tweet on Saturday, she said criminals were roaming freely in the State, but the government was not bothered. In response, the U.P. police tweeted statistics, claiming a decrease in crimes.

The Chief Minister also responded on Sunday, saying it was a case of “sour grapes”, over the Congress’ defeat in the State during the recent Lok Sabha election.