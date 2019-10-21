Honeytrap case: HC to monitor SIT probe

The Madhya Pradesh High Court is going to monitor the inquiry of the State police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) into cases involving scores of politicians and bureaucrats who were blackmailed by an inter-State sex racket over a decade.
Noting that the issue was “very sensitive”, Justices S.C. Sharma and Shailendra Shukla of the Indore Bench of the Court on Monday directed the State government to not change the officer in-charge of the case and his posting in Indore without its permission.
“He will continue at Indore and in case need so arises for shifting him, the State government will obtain leave of the court,” said the Justices. In eight days, the State government had twice changed the chief of the SIT, without stating any reason publicly.
