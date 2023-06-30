HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Homes for poor built on land reclaimed from slain gangster in Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath hands over allotment letters to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana beneficiaries

June 30, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hands over a symbolic key to a beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at Prayagraj on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hands over a symbolic key to a beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at Prayagraj on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over allotment letters for flats to 76 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) in Prayagraj on Friday. He said the flats for the low-income groups were built on land freed from the illegal possession of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed.

The flats were allotted through a lottery earlier this month. Mr. Adityanath said all the development authorities in U.P. should build houses for the poor on the land freed from the possession of mafia groups.

ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh gangster Anil Dujana killed in police encounter in Meerut

“Prior to 2017, governments used to stand by the mafia groups due to which the State was not able to develop. The poor and marginalised were forced to settle in huts while earning their living. Now, the State government is standing with the poor,” the CM said at the event.

Also Read | We delivered what we promised: Yogi Adityanath

The Prayagraj Development Authority built the 76 flats at a cost of roughly ₹6 crore. Each of the flats measures 41 sq.m. and has two rooms, a kitchen and a toilet. As many as 1,590 people participated in the allotment lottery process for the allotment of the 76 flats.

Mr. Adityanath also inaugurated or laid the foundation stone for several development projects estimated at ₹768 crore. In his speech, he made a pitch for the formation of the BJP government again at the Centre in 2024. “The double engine BJP government is taking forward the development initiatives and good governance in U.P. with double speed. The government is committed to the people, we must elect a government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024 once again to establish India as the biggest power in the world,” said the Chief Minister.

U.P. government data showed that till August 15, 2022, it had freed more than 1.5 lakh acres of land from the illegal possession of mafia groups, while registering 4,407 FIRs and identifying 2,464 people as encroachers.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Bharatiya Janata Party / Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.