Homeo drug for distribution in Agartala to ‘combat’ COVID-19

Agartala

15 December 2020 21:24 IST

Arsenicum album 30 successful in trials and preventive use in many States, say doctors

Homeopathy doctors in Tripura will dispense a medicine which they say is very effective in tackling the novel coronavirus. They have formed the Arsenicum album 30 Distribution Committee to distribute the drug to people across the State.

To begin with, it will start distributing the medicine free of cost on Wednesday in areas within the jurisdiction of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC). The committee members will work from 14 dispensaries and the lone homeopathic hospital in the AMC area.

The Health department has sanctioned the initiative.

Dr. Sushanta Sarkar, member of the distribution committee, said they have targeted 50,000 families in the capital city. He said the medicine has been successful in trials and preventive use in many States.

He and other homeopathic doctors claimed that the medicine significantly improves immunity in the human body. They said the drug has got the approval of the Ministry of AYUSH that listed it as a “preventive remedy”.

The virus situation has largely improved in Tripura with the Health department announcing 305 active cases.

The recovery rate is 97.94%.