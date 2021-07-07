Home Secretary reviews security arrangements in J&K

NEW DELHI

07 July 2021 01:44 IST

Meeting takes place days after blasts at IAF base in Jammu

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh, ADGP (Jammu) Mukesh Singh and IB chief Arvind Kumar attended the meeting, which was held days after the explosions in the technical area of Air Force Station in Jammu on June 27.

