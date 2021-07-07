Other StatesNEW DELHI 07 July 2021 01:44 IST
Home Secretary reviews security arrangements in J&K
Updated: 07 July 2021 01:30 IST
Meeting takes place days after blasts at IAF base in Jammu
Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir.
J&K DGP Dilbag Singh, ADGP (Jammu) Mukesh Singh and IB chief Arvind Kumar attended the meeting, which was held days after the explosions in the technical area of Air Force Station in Jammu on June 27.
