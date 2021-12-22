Home Ministry puts out lookout notice for Akali Dal leader Majithia

Chandigarh

22 December 2021 22:08 IST

The State police have been looking for the Shiromani Akali Dal leader to arrest him.

The Union Home Ministry has issued a lookout circular for former Punjab minister and senior Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia who was booked under the anti-drug trafficking NDPS Act (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) by the State police.

The lookout circular, which prevents a person from leaving the country, was issued on the request of the Punjab police.

The Bureau of Immigration under the Home Ministry sent the copy of the notice to Punjab’s Additional Director General of Police (Counter Intelligence), Internal Security in Mohali.

Advertising

Advertising

The State police have been looking for the Shiromani Akali Dal leader to arrest him.

Also Read Row in Punjab after police book Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case

On Monday, Majithia, 46, was booked on the basis of a 2018 status report of probe into a drug racket.

The report was filed by Special Task Force (STF) chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu with the Punjab and Haryana High Court that year.

Majithia had earlier denied all charges against him.