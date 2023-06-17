Home Minister Amit Shah to visit cyclone-affected areas of Gujarat

June 17, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Kutch and Jakhau port in Gujarat on June 17 to take stock of the situation in areas affected by Cyclone Biparjoy, officials said.

He will also hold a meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and senior officers.

The Home Minister will visit Kutch to review the situation in areas affected by the Cyclone, a Home Ministry official said.

Mr. Shah will first conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas and then go to Jakhau port in Kutch, and Mandvi. He will also visit shelter homes and meet people.

Later, he will also visit Swami Narayan Temple in Bhuj and review food and other facilities being distributed among those affected, the official said.

