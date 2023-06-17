ADVERTISEMENT

Home Minister Amit Shah to visit cyclone-affected areas of Gujarat

June 17, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - New Delhi

He will also hold a meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and senior officers

PTI

Damaged temporary structures at a beach, in the aftermath of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mandvi, Saturday, June 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Kutch and Jakhau port in Gujarat on June 17 to take stock of the situation in areas affected by Cyclone Biparjoy, officials said.

ALSO READ
Heavy rainfall in Rajasthan due to cyclone Biparjoy

He will also hold a meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and senior officers. 

The Home Minister will visit Kutch to review the situation in areas affected by the Cyclone, a Home Ministry official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shah will first conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas and then go to Jakhau port in Kutch, and Mandvi. He will also visit shelter homes and meet people.

Later, he will also visit Swami Narayan Temple in Bhuj and review food and other facilities being distributed among those affected, the official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US