HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Home Minister Amit Shah to visit cyclone-affected areas of Gujarat

He will also hold a meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and senior officers

June 17, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Damaged temporary structures at a beach, in the aftermath of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mandvi, Saturday, June 17, 2023.

Damaged temporary structures at a beach, in the aftermath of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mandvi, Saturday, June 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Kutch and Jakhau port in Gujarat on June 17 to take stock of the situation in areas affected by Cyclone Biparjoy, officials said.

ALSO READ
Heavy rainfall in Rajasthan due to cyclone Biparjoy

He will also hold a meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and senior officers. 

The Home Minister will visit Kutch to review the situation in areas affected by the Cyclone, a Home Ministry official said.

Mr. Shah will first conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas and then go to Jakhau port in Kutch, and Mandvi. He will also visit shelter homes and meet people.

Later, he will also visit Swami Narayan Temple in Bhuj and review food and other facilities being distributed among those affected, the official said.

Related Topics

Gujarat / cyclones / natural disasters

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.