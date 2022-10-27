Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates, lays stone of projects worth ₹6,629 crore in Haryana

Amit Shah inaugurated the projects virtually from an event at the Parade Ground in Sector 12

PTI Faridabad (Haryana)
October 27, 2022 15:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 27 laid the foundation stone of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor and inaugurated three other projects in Faridabad worth a combined ₹6,629 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shah inaugurated the projects virtually from an event at the Parade Ground in Sector 12.

He laid the foundation stone of the ₹5,618-crore Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project. Mr. Shah inaugurated a rail coach refurbishment factory worth ₹590 crore in Sonipat's Barhi and India's first longest elevated railway track in Rohtak, built at a cost of ₹315.40 crore.

The Home Minister also inaugurated the Haryana Police Housing Complex, Bhondsi, constructed at a cost of ₹106 crore.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala, Union Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries and Faridabad MP Krishan Pal Gurjar, and BJP's State unit chief O.P. Dhankar were present at the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Haryana

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app