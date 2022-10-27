Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates, lays stone of projects worth ₹6,629 crore in Haryana

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 27 laid the foundation stone of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor and inaugurated three other projects in Faridabad worth a combined ₹6,629 crore.

Mr. Shah inaugurated the projects virtually from an event at the Parade Ground in Sector 12.

He laid the foundation stone of the ₹5,618-crore Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project. Mr. Shah inaugurated a rail coach refurbishment factory worth ₹590 crore in Sonipat's Barhi and India's first longest elevated railway track in Rohtak, built at a cost of ₹315.40 crore.

The Home Minister also inaugurated the Haryana Police Housing Complex, Bhondsi, constructed at a cost of ₹106 crore.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala, Union Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries and Faridabad MP Krishan Pal Gurjar, and BJP's State unit chief O.P. Dhankar were present at the event.