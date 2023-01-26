Holding G-20 meeting in J&K will be a message to our enemies, says L-G Manoj Sinha

January 26, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - SRINAGAR/JAMMU

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in his Republic Day address on January 26, 2023 said the upcoming G-20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir will be a message to the enemies and asserted that the security agencies have launched the final assault on militancy and its ecosystem in the Union Territory (UT)

“The G-20 meeting being held in J&K in May this year is a message to the enemies of humanity who were attacking the interests of our citizens through cowardly acts of terrorism for decades. I urge every section of the society to come forward and make the G-20 an inclusive event,” Mr. Sinha, while addressing the Republic Day gathering at Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu, said.

He said all efforts to destabilize the peace in J&K was given a befitting reply. “Security agencies are busy in the final assault on the terror, its ecosystem and its supporters to ensure everlasting peace in J&K,” Mr. Sinha said.

He said J&K witnessed 55% decrease in the civilian killings in 2022. “There is a significant dip in the killing of security forces personnel as well,” he added.

On the issue of fresh migration of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, Mr. Sinha said the administration was trying to solve the problems of Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters with utmost sensitivity. “Their safety is our topmost priority. All the Prime Minister package and minority employees working in the Kashmir valley have been deployed at safe places. The long-standing issue of availability of land for their accommodations has been resolved, and construction of 3000 accommodations shall be completed this year,” Mr. Sinha said.

He said the special Kashmir migrant portal, which was launched in September last year for registering grievances for illegally encroached properties during the 1990s, has registered 8408 applications and action has been taken on 6336 applications, resulting in removal of encroachment on 2608 kanals of land.

Defending the newly-introduced land laws in J&K, Mr. Sinha said the development and aspirations of common masses were held hostage by exploitative and anti-developmental land laws for decades. “Over the last two years, land owners have been empowered through a series of land reforms. Legal action is being taken against influential people who had illegally encroached upon the government,” he said.

Describing J&K as “the lifeblood of lndia, the guiding lamp of the civilization and eternal sound of our social consciousness”, Mr. Sinha said it was under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi J&K is marching forward on the path to progress.

“In the ‘Amrit Kaal’, we have resolved to accelerate and broaden the developmental process in agriculture and allied sectors. Private investment proposals worth Rs. 66,000 crore have been received within a period of around one year, during which 1455 industrial units started their operations. This is, by far, the biggest industrial campaign in the history of J&K in a year,” Mr. Sinha said.

He said the foundation stone of Emaar Group Shopping Mall and IT Tower shall be laid in March, 2023 and 52 other industrial units will also start their operations during the same month. “Land has been allotted to 1711 industrial units which is also a new record in the industrial history of J&K. Another 77 industrial units are being developed on private land and in the last three years,” he added.

He said J&K is the aura of self- confident India. “Harmukh, Amarnath. Pir Panjal and Trikuta Hills are the highest peaks of our spiritual heritage. Since times immemorial the spiritual energy and blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi, Sudh Mahadev, Budha Amarnath has guided our society,” he added.

Republic Day functions were held in all 20 districts of J&K amid tight security arrangements. In Srinagar, shops at commercial hub Lal Chowk remained open on the occasion.

However, former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti accused the administration of forcing them to keep their shops open. “While the rest of India will celebrate Republic Day as a holiday tomorrow, shopkeepers in Kashmir have allegedly been ordered to keep their shops open or face consequences. One of many abnormal & coercive steps to project normalcy,” Ms. Mufti said, in a tweet.