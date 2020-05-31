Hold exams, but make sure students are safe: Thackeray

Alok Deshpande

31 May 2020 00:51 IST

Have to think of using technology to overcome the crisis, CM tells vice-chancellors

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday directed the Higher and Technical Education Department to conduct final year examinations in Maharashtra while ensuring the safety of students.

Mr. Thackeray held a video-conference with vice-chancellors of all non-agricultural universities in the State to discuss the issue of pending final year examinations.

Technical and Higher Education Minister Uday Samant, Minister of State Prajakt Tanpure, chief secretary Ajoy Mehta and other senior officials also took part in the video conference.

“It is clear that the examination cannot be held in July. The situation in cities is changing with every passing day. We have to think about using technology to overcome the crisis. We will think of options. Examinations will be conducted ensuring the highest level of safety standards. In addition, options of giving average marks or grades or checking the legality of optional examination for those who want to improve their grades can also be looked into,” said Mr. Thackeray.

Mr. Samant had, in a recent letter to University Grant Commission (UGC), sought permission to cancel final year examinations in the State in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had opposed such a move which led to Governore Bhagat Singh Koshyari getting involved and complaining to Mr. Thackeray. Mr. Samant later clarified that it was his personal opinion, and the State government had not reached any conclusion.

Mr. Samant on Saturday said that the government is conducting meetings with vice-chancellors. “We are taking into consideration the existing situation at different regions, and the psychology of students. Students are at the centre of every discussion and the government is checking all options to ensure examinations are held,” he said.

Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta said the government would ensure exams are held. “We will not let talented students suffer,” he said.