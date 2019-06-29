Hold Assembly polls in J&K: CPI(M)

Senior CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami on Friday said the Centre’s decision to extend President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir for six more months had “deprived the people here of a democratically elected government for the last more than one year.”

“In the absence of an elected government, uncertainty in the State is deepening day-by-day and dissatisfaction among a large section of people is increasing. Only effective response to this situation would have been to hold early Assembly polls as there is no justification to delay it, neither political nor constitutional,” said Mr. Tarigami.

Rajnath’s promise

He said not holding Assembly elections on time and not having an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir was not in the interests of the country. “Last year in December, then Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Parliament had said that the Centre was ready to hold Assembly polls in the State. What happened to those promises?

“If elections to urban local bodies, panchayats and the Lok Sabha were held, what is the logic in deferring Assembly polls which are due since last November when the Assembly was dissolved by the Governor? An elected government’s rule is any day better than Governor’s rule and bureaucratic rule,” Mr. Tarigami said.

‘BJP responsible’

He said the overall situation was very bad in Kashmir. “The first responsibility for this is with the BJP because they hold power in Delhi and are directly ruling the State for more than a year. They should without any further delay recommend to the Election Commission to announce Assembly polls,” he added.