Five Hizbul Mujahideen militants killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Shopian

File photo of soldiers at Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir.

File photo of soldiers at Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reban area of the south Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said.

Five Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including a top commander of the outfit, were killed on June 7 in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

On a specific input, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reban area of the south Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said.

During the search operation, the hiding militants opened fire at the search party of the forces, which was retaliated leading to an encounter, he said.

In the ensuing encounter, five Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter, the spokesperson said.

As per sources, the killed militants belonged to the proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit and one among them is believed to be a top commander, police said.

The spokesperson said in case any family claims the killed militants to be their kith or kin, they can come forward for their identification.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter, he said, adding all the recovered material have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

