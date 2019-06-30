Hizbul Mujahideen militant killed in Budgam encounter

A Hizbul Mujahideen militant was killed in a pre-dawn operation of security forces on Sunday.

“On a credible input, a cordon-and-search operation was launched at Chadoora’s Bugam area of Budgam. During the search operation, the hiding militants fired on the search party. One militant was killed and the body was later retrieved from the site of encounter,” the police said.

The police identified the slain militant as Hilal Ahmad Bhat from Pulwama's Armulla.

“Bhat was affiliated with Hizb and was wanted by law for his complicity in attack on security establishments,” the police said.