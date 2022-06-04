Hizbul Mujahideen ‘commander’ killed in Anantnag encounter

Security personnel stand guard near an encounter site in Anantnag district, in Jammu and Kashmir. File (representational image) | Photo Credit: NIssar Ahmad

A Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) ‘commander’ was killed in an overnight encounter in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, the Jammu and Kashmir police said on June 4.

“The terrorist ‘commander’ of HM, Nisar Khanday, was killed. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one AK-47 rifle, were recovered at the encounter site. The operation is in progress,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

Khanday was a resident of Dooru in Anantnag and joined the militancy on October 12, 2018.

A group of hiding militants was encircled at Gawas village of Karan Verinag on June 3 evening during an anti-militancy operation of the security forces.

Three soldiers and one civilian were injured in the initial exchange of fire. The police said all the injured were stable and being treated in hospital.