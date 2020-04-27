Hizbul Mujahideen activist arrested, say Punjab police

The Punjab police on Sunday said they have arrested an activist of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit and seized ₹29 lakh from him.

DGP Dinkar Gupta said the activist has been identified as Hilal Ahmed Wagay, a resident of Nowgam, falling in the Avantipura police station in the Pulwama district of Kashmir.

“Hilal was nabbed by a team of the Amritsar Commissionerate Police which was on a patrol duty late on April 25 near the metro mart in the city. An FIR under Sections 10, 11, 13, 17, 18, 20, 21 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (Amendment 2012) has been registered,” he said.

“Preliminary interrogation revealed that Hilal Ahmed had been sent by Riyaz Ahmed Naik, chief of the Hizbul Mujahideen in Kashmir, to collect money from an unidentified person in Amritsar in his truck,” said Mr. Gupta. He said the money was delivered to him by the person who came on a white scooter. “The person accompanying him in the truck has been identified as Rayees Ahmed of Bijbehara in Anantnag district,” said the DGP.