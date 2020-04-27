Hizbul activist arrested in Punjab

Punjab Police on Sunday said it had arrested an activist of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit and recovered Indian currency worth ₹ 29 lakh from his possession.

Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said the arrested activist has been identified as Hilal Ahmed Wagay, a resident of Nowgam, falling in Avantipura police station of Pulwama district of Kashmir.

“Hilal was nabbed by a team of Amritsar Commissionerate Police, which was on patrol duty late evening on April 25 near Metro Mart in the city. An FIR under Sections 10, 11, 13, 17, 18, 20, 21 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (Amendment 2012) has been registered,” he said.