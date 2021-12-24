Hizb militant killed in Anantnag encounter, say police

Shahzad Ahmad Seh was behind multiple attacks in south Kahsmir

A Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant, believed to be behind multiple attacks in south Kashmir, was killed in an encounter in Anantnag’s Bijbehara area on Saturday.

A police spokesman said the militant, identified as Shahzad Ahmad Seh from Sehpora, Kulgam, was killed and his body retrieved from a site of encounter at Mominhall Aarwani area.

“During a search operation, he was given ample opportunities to surrender. However, he denied the opportunities and instead fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter,” the police said.

The police said Seh was behind a number of attacks, including killing of a police Inspector, three BJP workers and a BJP sarpanch and his wife in south Kashmir this year.

“The slain militant was also involved in attack on DDC candidate Anees ul Islam Ganie at Sagam Kokernag and behind the snatching of a weapon from a constable in Khudwani area, Kulgam. Moreover, he was involved in various grenade lobbing incidents and attacks on security establishments in Anantnag and Kulgam areas,” the police said.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one AK-47 rifle, two AK magazines, 40 AK rounds and a grenade were recovered from his possession.

Two held

Meanwhile, two “terrorist associates” linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in Chadoora, Budgam.

“Incriminating material of terrorist outfit LeT, two hand grenades, two AK-47 magazines, 30 live AK-47 rounds were recovered from their possession,” the police said.

During a preliminary investigation, it surfaced that both the arrested terrorist associates have been in touch with LeT commanders and were involved in providing logistics support to terrorists including providing shelter, transportation of arms and ammunition in the areas of Mochwa, Kralpora, Chattergam, Sathsoo, Nowgam, Chadoora and other areas of the district.