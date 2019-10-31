HIV protocol not followed, probe ordered

The Odisha government on Wednesday ordered a probe into the alleged non-adherence of proper sterilisation and disinfection procedures following an operation on an infected person at the government-run Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Burla. Two patients are now said to be at risk of HIV infection due to negligence on the part of a dental surgeon.
“We have come across an allegation that sterilisation and disinfection protocol was not followed at VIMSAR. A departmental inquiry has been ordered. If anyone is found guilty, action will be taken against him or her,” said Naba Kishore Das, State Health and Family Welfare Minister.
The issue came to the light when Anup Satpathy, head of VIMSAR’s dental wing, formally brought the allegation to the notice of the authorities.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor