HIV protocol not followed, probe ordered

The Odisha government on Wednesday ordered a probe into the alleged non-adherence of proper sterilisation and disinfection procedures following an operation on an infected person at the government-run Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Burla. Two patients are now said to be at risk of HIV infection due to negligence on the part of a dental surgeon.

“We have come across an allegation that sterilisation and disinfection protocol was not followed at VIMSAR. A departmental inquiry has been ordered. If anyone is found guilty, action will be taken against him or her,” said Naba Kishore Das, State Health and Family Welfare Minister.

The issue came to the light when Anup Satpathy, head of VIMSAR’s dental wing, formally brought the allegation to the notice of the authorities.