Hit-and-drag case repeated in U.P.’s Banda, woman succumbs to injuries

January 05, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - LUCKNOW

Following the death of 20-year-old Anjali Singh who was hit and dragged to death by a car while riding on her scooter in New Delhi, a similar incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda. A lady clerical University staffer riding a scooter, was hit and dragged by a truck for several kilometres, resulting in her death on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around Mawai Buzurg village of the district, when the victim was returning home after buying some household items. It is said the truck allegedly dragged the victim for more than two kilometres while many bypassers tried to stop the driver. Sources said the driver stopped only after the truck caught fire as the victim’s body got stuck in the chassis of the vehicle. In the incident, the scooter was badly damaged.

The Banda administration sent fire tenders to douse the fire. Speaking with local mediapersons the Additional Police Commissioner (ACP) Laxmi Niwas Mishra said the body was removed from the truck with great difficulty and the driver had been apprehended by the police.

