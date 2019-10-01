‘Historic’ Left-Congress tea party in Kolkata

For the first time ever, leaders of the entire Left Front, led by its chairperson Biman Bose, accepted the Congress’s invitation to visit an exhibition in the latter’s headquarters. They sipped tea, had snacks, addressed a joint press conference and said that the “journey has begun”.

The president of Congress in West Bengal Somendra Nath Mitra had invited the Left Front to visit an exhibition on the life of Mahatma Gandhi at the party headquarters. The Front leaders, representing all the constituents and led by Mr. Bose, obliged.

“After visiting the exhibition, he [Mr. Mitra] requested us to have tea and we decided to share a cuppa or two,” said Mr. Bose.

Following the exhibition visit and tea, the Communists and their erstwhile rivals held a joint press conference where the leaders were asked if Congress leader would now visit the “other house”, or the CPM headquarters, located a few furlongs north, on Alimuddin Street.

“Future will tell us about future. I can talk about today’s event. We had tea and Bengalis do not keep silent while having tea… so we spoke,” said Mr Bose.

Mr. Mitra’s comment was, however, more optimistic. “Tobey eta thik, jatra holo shuru (you can say the journey has begun),” said the Congress leader.

While it is unclear if the Congress and Left will again come together, as they often change their respective alignment policies, both have recently decided to put up consensus candidates in the forthcoming Assembly by-poll in three constituencies.

Naren Chatterjee, State secretary of All India Forward Bloc, said that “the situation demands unity and joint combat.” The unity had collapsed during the Lok Sabha polls. The leaders, however, unanimously said that “people’s interest has to be addressed.”