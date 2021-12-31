Hindutva groups demand release of Kalicharan Maharaj

GURUGRAM

31 December 2021 22:42 IST

Condemning his arrest, they hailed Nathuram Godse

Members of right-wing organisations on Friday took out a march seeking release of Kalicharan Maharaj arrested in Chhattisgarh for his derogatory remarks against Mahatama Gandhi, and said Nathram Godse was their “ideal”. The protesters also submitted a memorandum demanding that the Chhattisgarh government be sacked for the arrest of the monk.

Led by an advocate Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, the protesters raised slogans in support of Kalicharan and hailed Nathuram Godse.

“Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Jhansi Ki Rani and Nathuram Godse are our ideals. The manner in which Chhattisgarh government has arrested Kalicharan Maharaj, we condemn it in the strongest words. We are going to submit a memorandum to the President through the Deputy Commissioner office saying that the action against Kalicharan Maharaj was one-sided, and no arrests were made in connection with the indecent remarks made by Asaduddin Owaisi against the Hindus and the police,” said Mr. Bhardwaj.

“We are not questioning the contribution of Mahatama Gandhi to the freedom struggle, and we respect him, but we are not ready to accept him as the Father of the Nation,” said Mr. Bhardwaj. Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti president Mahavir Bhardwaj said the people like Kalicharan Bhardwaj had given a direction to the country. “It has been a Hindu Rashtra forever. If some people were forced to convert it doesn’t mean that it is not a Hindu Rashtra. No one making a demand for Hindu Rashtra can be wrong. We demand the immediate release of the monk arrested,” he said.