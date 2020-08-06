Hinduism represents composite culture, Hindutva divides: Ex-Assam CM Gogoi

He says August 5 would be remembered as a day of great national importance for ending to a bitter conflict between two parties belonging to two different religions.

Following the ‘bhoomi pujan’ at Ayodhya, former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi said Hinduism represents India’s composite culture while Hindutva divides.

In a statement on Thursday, he also said August 5 would be remembered as a “day of great national importance” for bringing to an end a bitter conflict between two parties belonging to two religions.

“Hindutva is antithesis to Bhagaban Ram’s philosophy of love, justice and truth. Hindutva divides people whereas Hinduism represents India’s composite culture by embracing all irrespective of caste, creed, etc. Let the bitterness between the two groups of Babri Masjid and Ram temple conflict be buried and a new beginning commence to build a vibrant, modern and progressive India,” the three-time former Chief Minister said.

Embodiment of the best human values

Mr. Gogoi said Ram belonged to everyone and was the embodiment of the best human values and symbol of national unity, integrity and social justice. “This is a time when there is a feeling of insecurity and injustice among the minorities, Dalits and many other vulnerable sections of society. There is a need to follow in the footsteps to establish a peaceful, amiable and harmonious atmosphere.”

The former Chief Minister reminded the BJP that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was the first to break the lock of Babri Masjid to offer prayer for the Hindus.

“He [Rajiv Gandhi] had dreamt of transforming Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of Ramrajya but the BJP has been trying to exploit Ram’s name for narrow politics thereby exposing its intention of capturing political power without having any commitment to Rama’s ideology and philosophy,” he said.

“PM Modi also talked about Ram’s ideology of social harmony which is the need of the hour. Greater responsibilities lie on him. To carry out the ideals is much more important than merely having the construction of the temple.”