Hindu man from Bangladesh becomes first person to get citizenship under CAA 

GUWAHATI

A Hindu man from Bangladesh, living in Assam since June 5, 1988, has become the first person in the northeast to get citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019.

The applicant, who agreed to give only his surname as Das, was a resident of Borogram in Bangladesh’s Sylhet district.

He received an email from the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday saying his application on April 1, 2022, had been approved under Section 6B of the Indian Citizenship Act of 1955.

“The CAA of 2019 grants citizenship to eligible individuals with retrospective effect, deeming them Indian citizens from the date of their entry into India. The CAA also closes any legal proceedings against them related to illegal migration or citizenship,” Silchar-based lawyer Dharmananda Deb told The Hindu.

Mr. Das came to India more than 35 years ago. He married an Assam-based woman and the couple have two sons. He is staying in southern Assam’s Silchar town.

Among his documents was a land deed in the name of his father in Bangladesh. His father had purchased 27,007 square feet – 62 shatak in Bangladeshi measurement of area – of land from one Abdul Rouf for Taka 8,000 in 1986.

“He has a landed property in Silchar, and since his citizenship will be from the day he entered India, his driving licence, permanent account number, Aadhaar card, and name on the voters’ list will remain valid,” Mr. Deb said.

Two siblings of Mr. Das, who followed him to India, are also in the process of applying for citizenship under the CAA. No member of their family is in Bangladesh now.