Hindu goddess’ name replaces Muslim saint for a Jammu dormitory; PDP condemns

May 03, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Jammu administration’s move to rename a dormitory meant for students after a Hindu goddess and drop a local Muslim saint’s name was criticised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on May 3.

According to an official communique, Vishesh Paul Mahajan, District Development Commissioner, Doda, had “desired to revisit and rename (the dormitory) with Asikni House for the construction of dormitory for the students belonging to Doda district and ensure the laying of foundation stone of the Askiri House by 10th of May”.

Asikni, a Hindu goddess, is a consort of Daksha in the Puranic pantheon.

Earlier, the dormitory, located in Jammu and Kashmir’s winter capital Jammu, was named after Asraria, a popular name of local saint Shah Asrar Ud-Din, whose shrine is in the Chenab Valley’s Kishtwar. Locally known as Darbar-e Asrariya and Astan-e-Payeen, the shrine is revered by both Hindus and Muslims of the region.

“When the Deputy Commissioner has a problem with ‘Asraria’, ‘Bhagwakaran’ of the administration is a reality. We are forced into silence,” PDP leader Firdous Tak said.