Hindu activists allegedly ‘insult’ Muslims for offering namaz on road in U.P.

A video of a group of visibly scared Muslim men seen holding ears and kneeling has gone viral on social media

Mayank Kumar Lucknow:
September 15, 2022 12:05 IST

Picture used for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

 A group of Muslim men from West Bengal, on their way to Rajasthan in a bus, were allegedly insulted by a group of alleged Hindu right-wing activists for offering namaz on road in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway.

The incident came to light when a video went viral on social media with a group of visibly scared Muslim men seen holding their ears and kneeling with some people who were scolding them for offering namaz on road. The Hindu cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, which is said to be of September 11.

In the video, it can be heard that few people saying in loud voice to a Muslim group, “Sit on your knees, what mistake did you do?, what you were doing on road,”, to which a scared man replied, ‘we offered namaz on road’. After which a person says, “this is Uttar Pradesh. You cannot offer namaz anywhere in Uttar Pradesh except in a mosque. Don’t ever do the act again,”. The group of Muslim men were forced to accept mistake and say ‘sorry’ in front of the camera.

Challans issued: SP

Confirming the incident, S. Anand, district Superintendent of Police (SP) told local media persons, “Few people from West Bengal who were going to Rajasthan in a bus were found reading namaz on the road. Challans were issued and they were informed that it was not allowed on the road,”. The Hindu contacted the SP for comments on the issue but no response was received.

In 2019, the Uttar Pradesh Police directed district police chiefs and officials to ensure that no namaz was offered by blocking roads and it could be allowed on festivals only.

The incident comes days after the Moradabad Police registered a First Information Report under IPC 505-2 (statement conducing to public mischief in an assembly engaged in the performance of religious worship) against 26 people for offering namaz in a house on a complaint by a local Chandra Pal Singh. 

