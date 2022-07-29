Other States

Assam CM Himanta hits out at Chowdhury over ‘rashtrapatni’ remark

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal
PTI GUWAHATI: July 29, 2022 11:27 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 11:27 IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 29 hit out at Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s ‘rashtrapatni’ remark and said it was an "assault on dignity of tribals and self-respect of women".

The comment was also against the decorum of Indian polity, he said.

“The remarks by Congress MP @adhirrcinc on Mahamahim Smt Droupadi Murmu ji is an affront not only on the highest constitutional position of India but also an assault on the dignity of tribals, self-respect of women and decorum of Indian polity,” Mr. Sarma, who is a senior BJP leader, tweeted.

