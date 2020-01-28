Other States

Himanta, 2 other Assam Ministers shown black flags by AASU

Protests against the CAA continued across the State on January 28 with demonstrations taking place at Nagaon, Golaghat, Barpeta, Goalpara, Doom Dooma and other places.

Assam Ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chandra Mohan Patowary and Siddhartha Bhattacharya were shown black flags at different places on January 28 by All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) activists protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

While travelling to Darrang district for an official function of distributing land pattas to landless indigenous people, Mr. Sarma’s convoy was shown black flags on National Highway 15 at Mangaldoi.

Mr. Sarma, the State Finance Minister, is also convener of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the equivalent of NDA in the region.

In Tezpur, Mr. Patowary was shown black flags by AASU members while the Parliamentary Affairs Minister was on his way to the district library auditorium to distribute land pattas as part of a State-wide programme.

AASU showed black flags to Mr. Bhattacharya, the Law and Justice Minister, in Barpeta.

BJP Lok Sabha Member Topon Kumar Gogoi was also shown black flags by AASU activists at Charaideo district.

