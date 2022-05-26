Himachal’s BJP govt doles out sops with eye on Assembly polls

The Himachal Pradesh government approves 50% concession for women in State-run buses

With an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections in the State, due later this year, the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government in Himachal Pradesh on May 26 doled out sops for its residents, as the Cabinet approved a 50% concession in fare to women traveling on the state roadways buses, besides deciding to give free domestic water supply in rural areas.

The Cabinet meeting was held in Shimla, chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in which it was decided to provide a 50% concession in fare to women passengers in Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) ordinary intra-state buses. An official statement said the Cabinet also decided to provide a free domestic water supply facility to the people in the rural areas of the State from May 1, 2022.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to the ‘Mukhya Mantri Bal Suposhan Yojna’ – the scheme would be run through joint efforts of the Centre and State government, which aims improvement in nutritional status of mothers and children through multiple intensified interventions converging various stakeholders, said the statement.

Also, the approval was given to provide two free domestic gas cylinders to the beneficiaries of “Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna” in addition to the refill provided at the time of gas connection.