ADVERTISEMENT

Himachal ready to deal with any drought-like situation: CM Sukhvinder

April 12, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST - Hamirpur

There would be no water crisis in the State during the summer, Himachal CM Sukhvinder said

PTI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Himachal Pradesh Government is prepared to deal with any drought-like situation in the coming days and has directed all field agencies to submit daily reports on the condition of crops, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on April 12.

He said he has spoken to Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh and a plan has been firmed up to put in place a system to get accurate weather information for the State's farmers.

There would be no water crisis in the State during the summer and, if needed, it would be supplied through tankers and other available means, he told the mediapersons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"The H.P. Government is ready to deal with any drought-like situation in the near future," he said.

Observatories will be set up in Hamirpur or Kangra to get accurate weather information and two Doppler radars will be set up in the tribal Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts, he added.

On Tuesday, Mr. Sukhu inspected the under-construction campus of Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College Hamirpur at village Jol Sappad in Nadaun, and issued guidelines for the timely completion of the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US