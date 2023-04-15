Himachal Pradesh to ask Centre to develop airstrip at strategically important Rangrik in Spiti Valley

April 15, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on April 15 said the State government would take up the issue of developing an airstrip at Rangrik in Spiti Valley with the Defence Ministry as it’s important from a strategic point of view, and will also help in boosting tourism activities.

He was addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 76th Himachal Day event at Kaza in the Spiti sub-division of Lahaul-Spiti district. This is the first time in the State’s history that the Himachal Day function was held in the remote tribal region of Kaza, bordering China, at an altitude of about 12,000 ft.

Mr. Sukhu announced the release of 3% Dearness Allowance (DA) for all the employees and pensioners of the State, raising it from the existing 31% to 34%. The decision, he said, would benefit around 2.15 lakh employees and 1.90 lakh pensioners, and would place an additional burden of about ₹500 crore on the State’s exchequer.

He said that the Congress government had brought 1.36 lakh government employees under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), thus fulfilling its pre-poll promise of restoring the OPS. The Chief Minister said that the government aims to make the State self-reliant and strengthen its economy through new initiatives.

“We have set a target to become a green energy State by March 2026 and the government has entered into an agreement for the Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Project, which will create over 3,500 employment opportunities and attract an investment of over ₹4,000 crore. The State has declared six green corridors, providing facilities for electric vehicles. Private operators purchasing electric buses, trucks, taxis, autorickshaws, and e-goods carriers would be given 50% subsidy in order to promote the use of electric vehicles,” Mr. Sukhu said.

A colourful cultural programme was held on the occasion and the Chief Minister distributed prizes to participants, and the government employees of Lahul-Spiti district, for their outstanding contribution in service.