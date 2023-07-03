Himachal Pradesh steps up efforts to get its share in Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab, Haryana 

July 03, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Even as the emotive issue surrounding the claim over Union Territory Chandigarh — the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana continues to crop up every now and then, the neighbouring Himachal Pradesh has now asserted that the hill State has been deprived of its share in Chandigarh – the ‘city beautiful’.

The Himachal Pradesh government has stepped up its efforts to secure its rights over Chandigarh. The State government has constituted a Cabinet sub-committee to look into all aspects of this matter and subsequently, a report will be submitted to the Cabinet to be discussed at length. The State government will decide its further course of action after taking into consideration the findings and recommendations of the Cabinet sub-committee.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said that the State government aims to address long-standing issues of its rights with the neighbouring states that have been in limbo depriving the due benefits of the state and its people. “Since taking over the regime around six months ago, the state government has been aggressively taking up its issues with the Union Government and respective States,” he said.

“The government has intensified its efforts to secure its legitimate rights over the Union Territory of Chandigarh. The Punjab Re-organisation Act, 1966 clearly mentions Himachal Pradesh’s entitlement to its share of 7.19% in Chandigarh. The State has been deprived of this right since the very beginning which is a grave injustice to the people of Himachal,” said Mr. Sukhu.

“Now, the State Government is raising its voice on all the appropriate platforms to get all the legitimate rights due to the State including its entitlement of 7.19% share in Chandigarh,” he added.

Mr. Sukhu added that the State government is also exploring all the options to recover its arrear in power (electricity) share with the neighbouring states.

He said the state government is leaving no stone unturned to secure the rightful share of Himachal Pradesh and its commitment to the welfare of its people remains unwavering, and the government, he said shall continue to raise issues of the State on various platforms until justice is served.

