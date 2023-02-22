Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission dissolved as probe indicates irregularities 

February 22, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Congress government on Tuesday dissolved the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) after it launched an investigation into examination paper leaks in the past three year under the previous BJP government.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that HPSSC has been dissolved with immediate effect after taking into consideration the charges levelled in the inquiry reports indicating the involvement of several officials from top to bottom in the paper leaks scams and other irregularities committed during the past three years.

“The government has decided to transfer the ongoing recruitment process from the HPSSC to the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, (HPPSC) Shimla, for the convenience of the candidates, till further arrangements. The employees of the Staff Selection Commission have been transferred to the surplus pool and options will be given to them to join the new departments of their choice,” he said in Shimla.

He added that the functioning of the HPSSC was under the scanner since paper leak scams came to the fore during the BJP’s regime. “The findings of the report have indicated that for the past three years, malpractices were at their peak and question papers were sold to selected candidates. The Commission had become the hub of corruption selling jobs and depriving the meritorious candidates,” said the Chief Minister.

Mr. Sukhu said that for maintaining transparency in the recruitment process, the State government is studying the national model of recruitment and appropriate decision will be taken accordingly.

