Himachal Pradesh saw 74.05% polling: provisional data

Over 74% voter turnout has been recorded in Himachal Pradesh which went to polls on Saturday, according to latest figures.

As per the "approximate trend" available on Sunday morning, 74.05 of the total electorate of Himachal Pradesh had cast their vote. In 2017, the turnout was recorded at 75.6%. The hill State has an electorate of over 55 lakh.

Voting began at 8 a.m. on Saturday on a slow note but picked up as the day progressed and the sun warmed the winter chill.

In the first hour, around 5% turnout was recorded, while by 11 a.m., it was 17.98%. It notched up to 37.19% by 1 p.m. and 55.65% till 3 pm.

Till 5 p.m., a 66.58% turnout was recorded, according to provisional figures made available by the state poll authorities.