Himachal Pradesh, Punjab Chief Ministers criticise Union Budget 2023; Haryana CM hails it 

February 01, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Union Budget 2023-24 proposals presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman evoked sharp criticism from Chief Ministers of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, even as the Haryana Chief Minister hailed it.

Terming the Budget as “a mere artful trickery to achieve the desired ends”, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the Budget was contrary to the expectations of the common masses and Himachal Pradesh has been ignored in particular. “...the Budget was a mere artful trickery to achieve the desired ends. There is nothing in this Budget for any section of society, be it the middle class, poor, youth and farmers. Nothing has been said in the Budget to control rising inflation and unemployment, and this Budget was completely disappointing and anti-commoner,” he said.

He said nothing has been projected for Himachal Pradesh in the Budget. “There is no allocation for expansion of the rail infrastructure and for the national highways. No special grant has been announced for the States under debt burden. Not only Himachal but there were also many other States sailing in the same boat and reeling under debt,” Mr. Sukhu said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused the Union government of presenting an “anti-Punjab, anti-people, anti-farmers” Budget, which he said was “directionless”.

“It is shameful that going by its myopic mindset, the Union government has completely ignored the State [of Punjab], thereby bringing huge disrespect to countless sacrifices made by brave and hard-working Punjabis in the pre- and post-Independence era,” Mr. Mann said.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the Budget had failed farmers, rural people, the poor and youth, besides failing to do anything to revive the agricultural and industrial sector in Punjab.

However, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal said the Budget had been prepared while keeping in mind every section of society. “The seven priorities of the government towards the country and the society mentioned by the Finance Minister in the Budget will benefit every section. This Budget presented in ‘Amrit Kaal’ will prove to be a milestone in the making of modern India,” he said.

Mr. Lal said that the resolve to include all sections of society in the mainstream of development is visible in every aspect of the Budget. “This Budget is inclusive and futuristic, keeping in mind the empowerment of job professionals, youth, women and farmers. A special focus has been laid on infrastructure development, health, employment generation, housing, social welfare, farmers’ welfare, higher education, innovation and research, which will also be beneficial for Haryana,” he said.