HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Himachal Pradesh, Punjab Chief Ministers criticise Union Budget 2023; Haryana CM hails it 

The Budget was a mere artful trickery to achieve the desired ends, says Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu; the Budget presented in ‘Amrit Kaal’ will prove to be a milestone in the making of modern India, says Manohar Lal

February 01, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the Budget was contrary to the expectations of the common masses and Himachal Pradesh has been ignored in particular. File

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the Budget was contrary to the expectations of the common masses and Himachal Pradesh has been ignored in particular. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Union Budget 2023-24 proposals presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman evoked sharp criticism from Chief Ministers of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, even as the Haryana Chief Minister hailed it.

Terming the Budget as “a mere artful trickery to achieve the desired ends”, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the Budget was contrary to the expectations of the common masses and Himachal Pradesh has been ignored in particular. “...the Budget was a mere artful trickery to achieve the desired ends. There is nothing in this Budget for any section of society, be it the middle class, poor, youth and farmers. Nothing has been said in the Budget to control rising inflation and unemployment, and this Budget was completely disappointing and anti-commoner,” he said.

He said nothing has been projected for Himachal Pradesh in the Budget. “There is no allocation for expansion of the rail infrastructure and for the national highways. No special grant has been announced for the States under debt burden. Not only Himachal but there were also many other States sailing in the same boat and reeling under debt,” Mr. Sukhu said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused the Union government of presenting an “anti-Punjab, anti-people, anti-farmers” Budget, which he said was “directionless”.

“It is shameful that going by its myopic mindset, the Union government has completely ignored the State [of Punjab], thereby bringing huge disrespect to countless sacrifices made by brave and hard-working Punjabis in the pre- and post-Independence era,” Mr. Mann said.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the Budget had failed farmers, rural people, the poor and youth, besides failing to do anything to revive the agricultural and industrial sector in Punjab.

However, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal said the Budget had been prepared while keeping in mind every section of society. “The seven priorities of the government towards the country and the society mentioned by the Finance Minister in the Budget will benefit every section. This Budget presented in ‘Amrit Kaal’ will prove to be a milestone in the making of modern India,” he said.

Mr. Lal said that the resolve to include all sections of society in the mainstream of development is visible in every aspect of the Budget. “This Budget is inclusive and futuristic, keeping in mind the empowerment of job professionals, youth, women and farmers. A special focus has been laid on infrastructure development, health, employment generation, housing, social welfare, farmers’ welfare, higher education, innovation and research, which will also be beneficial for Haryana,” he said.

Related Topics

Union Budget / Budget 2023 / politics / state politics / national politics / Haryana / Himachal Pradesh / Punjab

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.