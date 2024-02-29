ADVERTISEMENT

Himachal Pradesh political crisis | Six Congress MLAs, who cross-voted in BJP’s favour, disqualified

February 29, 2024 11:39 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

The turbulence in Himachal was triggered by cross-voting by six Congress MLAs in the Rajya Sabha election for the lone seat from Himachal Pradesh

The Hindu Bureau

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania conducts the proceedings of the House during the Budget Session of the State Assembly, in Shimla on February 28. | Photo Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker on February 29 disqualified six Congress MLAs who defied the party whip to vote in favour of the government on Financial Bill.

The disqualified MLAs are Rajinder Rana, Sudhir Sharma, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Devinder Kumar Bhutoo, Ravi Thakur and Chetanya Sharma.

Also Read | Himachal CM Sukhu calls ‘breakfast meeting’ of all Congress MLAs in Shimla

They seize to be members of the Himachal Pradesh State Assembly with immediate effect. Speaker Kuldeep Pathania said these MLAs have defied the whip issued by the party during the Budget Session.

ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh political turmoil | Rebel trouble for Congress, newly-elected BJP MP says party will form government soon

Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress scrambled to save its government in Himachal Pradesh, amid dramatic developments that included the suspension of 15 BJP MLAs by the Speaker.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The disqualified MLAs had cross-voted in favour of BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha election on Tuesday. Later, they abstained from voting on the Budget in the Assembly.

The House passed the Finance Bill by voice vote after Mr. Pathania suspended the BJP MLAs. The Speaker then adjourned the session sine die.

(With PTI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Himachal Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US