Himachal Pradesh Police breaks stereotypes; will soon have ‘lady buglers’

December 06, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Making their way into the male-dominant arena of bugle-players, the women officials of the Himachal Pradesh Police Department are breaking gender stereotypes as they undergo training to become ‘lady buglers’.

Three lady constables — Shivani, Shweta, and Neeshu — at the fifth Indian Reserve Battalion at Bassi are undergoing a basic bugler course at Himachal Pradesh Police Training College at Daroh in Kangra district.

“The State’s police department has started training the first female buglers in the history of the Himachal Pradesh Police force. More lady constables are showing interest and are expected to join. Soon the State of Himachal Pradesh will have lady buglers in the guard of honour and other ceremonies. Up till now, the playing of the bugle used to be a male-dominated craft,” Deputy Inspector General of Police Bimal Gupta said at the college on Wednesday.

Playing a bugle requires a lot of lung power, deep breathing, and physical as well as mental control. The bugle is an important military instrument, and the bugle call indicates the daily routines of camp. Historically, the bugle was used in the military to relay instructions from officers to soldiers during battle. They were used to assemble the leaders and to give marching orders to the camps.

“Buglers play a vital role in the police force, as their bugle calls are important signals during ceremonies, parades, and other official events. Their melodic tunes evoke a sense of honour, respect, and tradition, as well as adding a touch of solemnity and grandeur to these occasions. The bugle is a must when the national flag is raised during sunrise and the national flag is lowered during sunset,” he said.

Mr. Gupta said the addition of female buglers to the police force not only highlights the department’s dedication to diversity but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring women in law enforcement. “This historic moment sends a powerful message that gender should never be a barrier to pursuing one’s passion and achieving professional excellence. With the first female buglers, the department has taken a significant step towards breaking gender stereotypes and fostering an inclusive culture that values and celebrates the contributions of all its members,” he said.

