Himachal Pradesh | Landslide in Chamba kills 1, avalanche hits Lahaul

April 02, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - Shimla

A person was killed in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district while an avalanche occurred in Lahaul on Sunday.

As many as 19 roads including two national highways were closed for traffic following bad weather conditions in the state.

Devi Prasad was killed in a landslide which occurred at Chamdeu village in Chamba’s Salooni area. The body has been recovered from the debris, according to the state emergency operation centre.

An avalanche occurred on the mountain opposite Shooling village in Gondhla area of the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district on Sunday morning, officials said.

No loss of life or property was reported as the area was not inhabited, they said.

Huge columns of snow obscured the hill and people from distant villages saw the avalanche with apprehension and ran inside their houses.

Videos of the avalanche also surfaced on social media.

In another incident shooting stones rolled down the hill near Jindaud village in Kullu district following intermittent rains on Saturday.

Isolated places in high-altitude tribal areas and other higher reaches in Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts experienced mild snowfall.

Light to moderate rains continued to lash several parts of the state. Dhaulakuan recorded 25.5 mm of rain followed by Jubberhatti 25 mm, Shimla and Solan 22 mm each, Bilaspur 21 mm, Nahan and Poanta Sahib 15 mm each, Berthin 14.5 mm and Sundernagar 12 mm.

The MeT office has issued a 'yellow' alert for thunderstorms and lightning on April 3 and 4 as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from Sunday night. It also predicted a wet spell in the region till April 7.

The weather office had also cautioned against damage to standing crops and advised the use of anti-hail nets or installation of anti-hail guns to save apple crops.