Himachal Pradesh imposes night curfew amid rising Covid cases

The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Himachal Pradesh Government on Wednesday decided to impose a night curfew in the state from 10.00 p.m. to 5.00 a.m. to check the spread of COVID-19, an official spokesperson said.

It was also decided to close indoor sports complexes and cinema halls in the State and allow only 50% attendance at gatherings in marriage and banquet halls, he said.

The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

It has been decided to impose night curfew from 10.00 p.m. to 5.00 a.m. across the State besides closing indoor sports complexes, cinema halls, multiplexes, stadiums, swimming pools, gyms and langars, the spokesperson said.

It was also decided to allow only 50% attendance at indoor gatherings including those at marriage and banquet halls, he said.

Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

It recorded 260 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 137 on Monday and 76 on Sunday, according to official figures.


