Himachal Pradesh govt. set up committee to explore increasing marriage age of women

December 09, 2023 04:53 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Days after Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said his government was contemplating increasing the marriage age of women to 21 years, a government committee has been set up to explore the aspect.

On December 8, an official statement said that as per the direction of the Chief Minister, a committee to examine an increase in the marriage age of girls in Himachal Pradesh has been formed and, in this regard, a notification has been issued on December 6.

M. Sudha Devi, the Social Justice and Empowerment secretary will be the committee’s Chairperson. Besides, Priyatu Mandal (Rural Development Secretary), Sharad Kumar Lagwal (Law Secretary), Manasi Sahay Thakur (Director of Labour and employment), and Pratibha Chauhan (Chief of Bureau of The Tribune newspaper) will be members of the committee. Priyanka Verma, the Managing Director of the National Health Mission will be Member Secretary of the committee, said the statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Mr. Sukhu said the government was exploring legal options to implement the proposal surrounding increasing the marriage age of women to 21 years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT