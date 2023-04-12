Himachal Pradesh govt. mulling over house construction financing for widows, single women 

April 12, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Aimed at improving the living conditions of widows and single women in the hill State, the Himachal Pradesh government is mulling to provide financial assistance to them, for the construction of their dwellings.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday, said that the State government would provide a sum of ₹1.5 lakh as financial assistance under a new scheme to about 7,000 such women, during the ongoing financial year.

He said that to avail the benefits under the scheme, the eligible women must have an annual income of less than ₹2 lakh. “The Women and Child Development department is finalising the modalities of the scheme. This initiative of the government will provide the much-needed support to these women who often face difficulties in accessing housing due to financial constraints. With the financial assistance under this scheme, these women will now be able to construct their own homes, which will not only provide them with a safe and secure living space but also a sense of ownership and empowerment of women,” he said.

“Moreover, the houses constructed under this scheme will be equipped with basic facilities such as electricity, water, and other necessary amenities, which would ensure that the women have access to essential resources that are required for their daily lives,” he added.

Mr. Sukhu said the new scheme ( Mukhyamantri Vidhwa Evam Ekal Nari Awas Yojana) would be a step towards improving the living conditions of widows and single women, and providing them with the support they needed to lead a dignified life.

The government’s efforts to address the housing needs of these vulnerable groups would go a long way in promoting inclusive and sustainable development in the State, he added.