Himachal Pradesh government to give security to Kangana Ranaut in state: CM

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to provide security to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in the state and is also considering to extend it during her upcoming visit to Mumbai, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said on Sunday. The Chief Minister disclosed it while talking to reporters after a BJP legislature party meet in Shimla.

“This is our duty to provide her security as she is a daughter of Himachal Pradesh and a celebrity,” he added.

Responding to reporters’ queries, Mr. Thakur said that both Kangana Ranaut’s sister and her father have approached the government seeking security for the actor. “Her sister telephoned me yesterday and talked to me. Her father too had written to the state police seeking the security. So I have asked DGP to give her security in the state,” said Mr. Thakur.

The actor has also a programme to visit Mumbai on September 9 for which the government is considering to provide her security during the visit also, he added.

The Chief Minister, however, refused to say anything on Kangana Ranaut’s recent remarks on actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, stating that the matter is being investigated.

He also avoided answering questions on the alleged threats given by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to the actor. Earlier on Sunday, Mr. Raut demanded that the actor apologise for her comments against Mumbai and Maharashtra. Ranaut in a tweet recently had compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). “Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir?” Ranaut had asked recently in a tweet, tagging with it a September 1 news report where Mr. Raut purportedly had said she should not come back to Mumbai if she was afraid of the city police.